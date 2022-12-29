TFC Financial Management Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

