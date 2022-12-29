TFC Financial Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 354,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,237,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 853,455 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 891,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,497,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,119,000 after acquiring an additional 327,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 222,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.