TFC Financial Management Buys 4,775 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,542.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 11,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,278. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

