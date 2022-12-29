TFC Financial Management Has $477,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 12,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,646. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

