TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

