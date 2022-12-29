TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average of $221.90. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

