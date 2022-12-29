TFG Advisers LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $367.76 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.54.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.