TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPC opened at $175.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

