TFG Advisers LLC Sells 7,109 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II makes up about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 113,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 259,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 245,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

