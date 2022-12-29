TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFSL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFSL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.52. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

