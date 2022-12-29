TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $24.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of TGTX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,538,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

