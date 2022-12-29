Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Thales

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of Thales stock remained flat at $124.50 on Thursday. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Thales

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

