The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

