The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

