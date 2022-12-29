The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $413.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

