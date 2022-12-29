The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $16.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

