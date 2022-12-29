The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases $234,576.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,880. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

