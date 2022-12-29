The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.86

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.86 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 31,379 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The Rank Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78. The company has a market capitalization of £384.82 million and a PE ratio of 676.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Rank Group

The Rank Group Company Profile

In other The Rank Group news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £10,948.70 ($13,213.49).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

