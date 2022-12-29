Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $188.24 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
