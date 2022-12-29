ThetaDrop Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.98 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and $466,208.56 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

