ThetaDrop Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.51 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $39.51 million and approximately $364,722.03 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

