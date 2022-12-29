ThetaDrop (TDROP) One Day Volume Hits $825,444.08

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $41.16 million and approximately $825,444.08 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

