THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of THKLY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 3,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.15. THK has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

