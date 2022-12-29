THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THK Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of THKLY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 3,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.15. THK has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
About THK
