thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 0.7 %

TKAMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,357. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKAMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

