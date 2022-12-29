Tigress Financial Begins Coverage on Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Mondee Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOND traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16. Mondee has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,333,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,523.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,868. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Recommended Stories

