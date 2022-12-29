Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 25.71 and last traded at 25.71. 15,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 6,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKKHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Tikehau Capital from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tikehau Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Tikehau Capital alerts:

Tikehau Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 25.28.

Tikehau Capital Company Profile

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tikehau Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikehau Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.