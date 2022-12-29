Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 3,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 522.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 57,076 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

