Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,654. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dropbox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 125,126 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $6,165,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Dropbox by 3.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 138,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

