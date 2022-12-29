Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Tingo Stock Up 10.8 %
Tingo stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 189,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Tingo has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.35.
Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter. Tingo had a negative net margin of 76.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tingo
Tingo Company Profile
Tingo, Inc, an agri-fintech company, operates a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology, and financial access for rural farming communities in Africa. Its Tingo Mobile offers its comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones ‘device as a service' to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage commercial activities of growing and selling production to market participants in domestically and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingo (MICT)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.