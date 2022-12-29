TomoChain Price Down 3% Over Last Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $24.30 million and $4.93 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,813,812 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

