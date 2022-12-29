Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Shares Up 0.6%

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.06). 12,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 39,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Tortilla Mexican Grill alerts:

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.79. The company has a market capitalization of £33.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4,250.00.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.