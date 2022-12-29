Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 19,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 177,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

TTP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

