Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 31,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 21,795 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200,370 shares of company stock worth $65,887,167. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.