Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dec 29th, 2022

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $68.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Trend Micro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Featured Stories

