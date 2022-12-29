TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:WOLF opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.39. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

