TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

