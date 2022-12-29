TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 471.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

