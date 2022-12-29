TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $3 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Cabot accounts for about 1.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cabot as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,540,000 after purchasing an additional 248,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.38. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $78.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

