TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $444,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUSA opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.27.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

