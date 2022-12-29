TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,785 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 258,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.