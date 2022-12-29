TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

