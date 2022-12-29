Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 2,451 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $89.82. 382,719 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05.

