Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 2,626 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $81,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 100,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,740. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

