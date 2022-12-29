Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,759. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

