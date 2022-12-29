Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.05. 9,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,237. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

