Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 3,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

