Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 1.39% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 497.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 208,041 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SWAN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,814. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

