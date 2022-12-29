Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.26. 24,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

