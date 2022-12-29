Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.25. 34,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

