Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 3,626 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.26. 9,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

